Fighting for voice of India, ready to pay any cost: Rahul post disqualification

Post his disqualification from Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Friday evening said that he is ready to pay ‘any cost’ as he is fighting for the ‘voice of India’.

“I am fighting for the voice of India. I am ready to pay any cost,” he tweeted.

मैं भारत की आवाज़ के लिए लड़ रहा हूं।



मैं हर कीमत चुकाने को तैयार हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 24, 2023

He was disqualified just a day after a Surat court’s verdict sentencing the Wayanad MP to 2 years in jail in a defamation case on Thursday, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?”

“Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” the Lok Sabha secretariat said in a notification issued on Friday.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said that the party will not be ‘intimidated’ or ‘silenced’ by the decision to disqualify the Wayanad MP.

“We will fight this battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam, @RahulGandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti,” Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Leaders of several opposition parties on Friday spoke up in support of Rahul Gandhi post his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP due to his conviction in a criminal defamation case from 2019.