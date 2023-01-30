FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup: Top goal-scorers in the tournament so far

Source: Hockey India Twitter

Jeremy Hayward (Australia)

Though Australia was knocked out of the tournament in the semifinals against Germany, the side’s star defender Hayward proved his mettle with the stick, scoring eight goals in five matches.

Source: France Hockey Federation

Victor Charlet (France)

Though France finished at the 13th position in the tournament, skipper Victor Charlet’s stickwork was extremely impressive as he netted eight goals in six matches.

Source: Tom Boon Instagram

Tom Boon (Belgium)

Belgium have cruised into the final of the tournament and could very well defend their title successfully. One of the biggest stars for the side is Tom Boon, who scored seven goals in five outings to guide his side to the finals.

Source: Jip Janssen Instagram

Jip Janssen (Netherlands)

The Netherlands was knocked out of the semis by the defending champions Belgium. Jip however performed really well, scoring seven goals in five matches.

Source: Blake Govers Instagram

Blake Govers (Australia)

This 26-year-old Olympic medalist forward scored six goals in four games and was a key part of the Aussie side that finished their campaign in the semifinals.

Source: Maico Casella Instagram

Maico Casella (Argentina)

Argentina had a disappointing outing in the 2023 edition of the tournament, in which they finished at ninth. However, Casella was a star with six goals in six matches.