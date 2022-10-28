Film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra arrested for running over his wife with car

Mumbai: ‘Dehati Disco’ film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra has been arrested after he allegedly ran over his wife’s legs in the parking lot of their residential apartment. The alleged incident took place in the early hours of October 19.

Mishra was on Thursday detained by Amboli Police for questioning and booked under the IPC sections 279 and 338. After interrogation, the producer was arrested today, police said on Friday.

According to the Amboli Police, Mishra’s wife claimed that she suffered head injuries after the incident.

A video of the incident shows the driver of a white coloured car purportedly attempting to flee the spot after hitting a woman.

The driver of the car was film producer Kamal Kishor Sharma, and the incident allegedly took place when his wife found him with another woman at their car parking lot Andheri’s residential building, when she went to confront him about the woman, the accused tried to escape from the location and in the process, he ran over his wife.

Following the incident, Mishra’s wife lodged a complaint against her husband at the Amboli police station under sections 279 and 338 of IPC.

Kamal Kishor Mishra is the producer of the film ‘Dehati Disco’ which starred Ganesh Acharya, Ravi Kishan and Manoj Joshi in the lead role and was released in May 2022.