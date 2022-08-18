Filmmaker Dylan Mohan Gray calls The Kashmir Files ‘hatemongering garbage’, deletes tweet

Mumbai: Canadian filmmaker Dylan Mohan Gray, who made the Netflix docu-series Bad Boy Billionaires India, took to his social media to critique Bollywood film, The Kashmir Files’ and its chances of being chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars this year.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Dylan slammed the Vivek Agnihotri directorial and called it a ‘hatemongering garbage of no artistic merit’.

While responding to The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s remark about the film’s chances in Oscars, Dylan wrote, “Yeah, actually it’s (hatemongering, revisionist) garbage of no artistic merit and will be a further embarrassment to India if ‘selected’ by the ‘neutral’ board… Anurag Kashyap is just trying to preserve what’s left of the country’s good name.”

In his second tweet, Dylan added, “Though RRR is also vile and sadistic, so not much of a step up.” However, Dylan later deleted the tweets.

For the unversed, the ‘Dobaaraa’ filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, in this recent interview with Galatta Plus said that ‘RRR’ would have 99% chance to be on the Oscars nomination list if selected as the official entry. “I don’t know what film anybody is going to pick. I hope not The Kashmir Files,” he had stated.

On Wednesday, Vivek reacted to Anurag’s statement on Twitter.

He said, “Important: The vicious, genocide-denier lobby of Bollywood has started their campaign against The Kashmir Files for Oscars, under the leadership of the maker of Dobaaraa (Anurag).”

The vicious, GENOCIDE-DENIER lobby of Bollywood has started their campaign against #TheKashmirFiles for #Oscars, under the leadership of the maker of #Dobaaraa. pic.twitter.com/1Np8K0lo27 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 17, 2022

The Kashmir Files, which was released in March this year, became one of the top-grossing films of 2022 at the domestic box office. It is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in 1990. The movie stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, and Pallavi Joshi in important roles.