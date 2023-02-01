Final mini-draw of Siasat Shopping Dhoom 2022 held

Hyderabad: The fourth and final mini-draw of Siasat Shaping Dhoom 2022 was held at Siasat Office. The draw was held for 12 prizes at this last mini draw ceremony. Refrigerators, washing machine, water purifier, mixer grinder, toaster, iron, frying pan, hair dryer hair straightener were drawn in the mini draw.

On this occasion, Mohammad Zakiuddin, Scheduling Department, The Siasat Daily, Syed Shahzad of Kashish, Abdul Waheed from Bismillah Travels, Sheikh Shoaib from Maharaja Designer, Muhammad Abdul Rahman from Top Selection Computers, Sheikh Khwaja of Sip Sung Tea, Muhammad Arif from Subhan Bakery, Abdur Rehman, Sharafuddin Skins, Muhammad Afsar and Babar Sahib from Futures Electronics, Muhammad Shariq Hussain from Al-Azam Tours and Travel and others were participated in the fourth and last draw of Siasat Shopping Dhoom 2022.

The lucky winners of this fourth and final draw belong to Status, Lepakshi Furnitures, Futurz Electronics, Maharaja Designers, Subhan Bakery, Noorani Libas, Bachpan Kidswear, Cali Extention, Kubra Jewellers, M.S. Sarees. Apart from these, a draw of lots was also held for 64 consulation prizes by The Siasat Daily. The list of winners of the fourth and final mini-draw can be found below. The bumper draw of Siasat Shaping Dhoom will be held on Saturday, February 04 at 6.00 pm during the Siasat Fangama Show at Lalit Kalathornam, Public Garden, Nampally, Hyderabad.