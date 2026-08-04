Final results out: 1st and 2nd runner-ups of Lock Upp 2

The grand finale of Lock Upp 2 will air on August 5

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Final results of Lock Upp 2: 1st and 2nd runner-ups announced with contestants in stylish outfits.
Lock Upp 2 top 3 contestants (Instagram)

Mumbai: Just one day remains before one of the most talked-about and controversial reality shows of 2026, Lock Upp 2, comes to an end. While fans are eagerly waiting for the grand finale, the winner’s name has already been leaked online.

The finale shoot has already been completed, and details about the winner and runner-ups have reportedly been leaked online by insiders who were present on the sets.

According to insider reports, the winner was decided through a special voting system. Votes were reportedly cast by the celebrities and media personalities who recently entered the show, followed by the 14 ex- contestants and the two jailors, whose votes were also taken into consideration.

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Lock Upp 2 winner name

As per the leaked information, Shreya Kalra received the highest number of votes and has emerged as the winner of Lock Upp 2, lifting the coveted trophy.

Lock Upp 2 runner-ups

The excitement doesn’t end there. Reports also suggest that Shivangi Joshi has finished as the first runner-up, while Yogesh Rawat has secured the second runner-up position. Yes, you read that right!

Lock Upp 2 is created by Ektaa Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms, and is co-hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan. The reality show is available for streaming on Netflix.

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The grand finale of Lock Upp 2 will air on August 5.

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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