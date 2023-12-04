Finally, 32-yr-old armless woman gets driving licence in Kerala

Jilumol, who was born without hands, had always dreamt of driving a car using her legs but her requests were challenged on technical grounds.

Published: 4th December 2023 5:31 pm IST
32-yr-old armless woman gets driving licence in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Her relentless efforts of six long years for a driving licence finally paid off when Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself handed over the document to 32-year-old disabled Jilumol M.Thomas.

“Mobility was my biggest handicap and now I am excited as I have got the licence thus getting over my biggest impediment,” said Thomas, who is a freelance designer. The first hurdle was cleared when a driving school at Vaduthala in Ernakulam district agreed to register her as a student.

“We were not too confident, but she proved our perceptions wrong by her grit, determination and commitment. Very soon we realised that she will be able to make it,” driving school owner Jopan said.

Vi Innovations Pvt Ltd in Kochi, which did the desired electronic modifications on her 2018 Maruti Celerio using assistive technology, also played a key role in her achievement.

It was also the huge support she got from the State Commission for Persons with Disabilities, that she got the directive to the Motor Vehicles department to grant her the sanction for the licence.

