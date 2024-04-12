Finally! Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan’s first movie on cards

Mumbai: To see Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone, two of Bollywood‘s biggest stars, together on big screens is the long awaited wish among fans. It was reported that Deepika and Salman were paired opposite each other on several occasions, but projects kept falling apart.

However, recent reports suggest that their dream pairing might finally become a reality in AR Murugadoss’ upcoming project titled ‘Sikandar’.

According to a report by Times Now, Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone are in talks to star together for the first time in ‘Sikandar’, an action-packed venture helmed by AR Murugadoss. Sources reveal that Salman is eager to share the screen with Deepika, and the director is equally keen on having her on board.

Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone (Twitter)

However, Deepika, who is currently on maternity leave with her due date in September, may sign on for the film but postpone shooting until the last schedule.

While there’s no official confirmation yet, the possibility of Salman and Deepika joining forces for ‘Sikandar’ has stirred excitement among fans. If the speculation materializes, the project is expected to be a massive and highly anticipated venture, set to hit the screens on Eid 2025.