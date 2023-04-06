Finally! Salman Khan admits he is in relationship: Watch Video

Mumbai: Salman Khan is known as ‘Bhaijaan’ among his fans but women might not like to call him by this name as he is the most eligible bachelor of the B-town. From Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif, several girls came into the life of Salman Khan but it seems that he has not found his soulmate yet.

The actor is often asked when he will marry but this time he himself dropped a strong hint of not being single anymore. Salman did not mention that he will get married sooner or later but he might be dating any lucky girl as he refused to admit that he is a ‘Bhai’ of entire India during an event recently.

Yes, during the press conference for the awards show, Salman Khan while interrupting the question of a journalist who referred to him as the ‘Bhaijaan’ of the whole nation said that he isn’t the Bhai of everyone he is also someone’s jaan (life). Just after Salman Khan said that he is someone’s life, the audience cheered him loudly.

The clip is now widely circulated on social media platforms and netizens are reacting to the Bhaijaan’s statement.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3.