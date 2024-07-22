Finance Minister Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2023-24 in LS

Economic Survey is an annual document presented by the government ahead of the Union Budget to review the state of the economy.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 22nd July 2024 1:17 pm IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Economic Survey 2023-24, along with the statistical appendix in the Lok Sabha.

The document also provides an overview of the short-to-medium-term prospects of the economy.

The Economic Survey is prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance under the supervision of the chief economic adviser.

The first Economic Survey came into existence in 1950-51 when it used to be a part of the budget documents.

In the 1960s, it was separated from the Union Budget and tabled a day before the presentation of the Budget.

The Union Budget for 2024-25 will be presented by Sitharaman on Tuesday.

