Finance Minister Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2025-26

Economic Survey is prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance under the supervision of the chief economic adviser.

Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 29th January 2026 12:33 pm IST|   Updated: 29th January 2026 1:35 pm IST
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, January 29.

The Economic Survey is an annual document presented by the government ahead of the Union Budget to review the state of the country’s economy. It also provides an overview of the economy’s short-to-medium-term prospects.

The first Economic Survey was presented in 1950-51. At that time, it used to be a part of the budget documents. In the 1960s, it was separated from the Union Budget and tabled ahead of the Budget presentation.

The Union Budget for 2026-27 will be presented by the finance minister on Sunday. This will be the ninth consecutive budget to be presented by Sitharaman, a historic first by a woman finance minister in India.

