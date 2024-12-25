Find out which Rs 250 crore sports film became India’s biggest flop

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan will be remembered as one of the biggest disasters in Indian cinema. The film, based on the inspiring life of Syed Abdul Rahim, aimed to highlight the golden era of Indian football. With its emotional storyline and stellar performances, it seemed destined for success. However, the film turned out to be a massive box office failure, leaving its makers and fans shocked.

Made with a massive budget of Rs. 250 crores, Maidaan struggled to find its audience. It earned just Rs. 54 crores in India and Rs. 71 crores worldwide. Critics praised the film for its strong storyline, direction, and music, but the audience did not respond as expected.

Producer Boney Kapoor expressed his shock at the poor reception. He revealed that people in the industry loved the film during private screenings, especially its emotional second half. Despite the praise, the film couldn’t draw crowds to the theaters, leaving Kapoor and the team deeply disappointed.

The movie also faced tough competition at the box office, releasing alongside Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Its performance overseas was even weaker, earning only Rs. 8 crores globally.

Maidaan marks Ajay Devgn’s third box office failure in recent years. Despite its commercial failure, the film remains a tribute to Syed Abdul Rahim and his incredible contributions to Indian football.