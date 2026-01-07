Finding love at 60: Senior matchmaking charms Pune

Pune: Match-making events often bring strangers together in unexpected ways. This recent video of Shenaz Treasury was exactly that.

Shenaz, a social media influencer, attended a senior match-making event in Pune and shared stories of people aged 50 to 70 finding companionship again.

The organiser of the event said that the oldest participant was 81 years old and had even found a match for himself. He added that the event mainly sees participants aged between 60 and 70.

As Shenaz asked various attendees about their age and stories of how they matched with their current partner, one couple said that the event was the reason behind their marriage.

“We got married three months ago, after being matched here,” the couple said.

Another woman, while holding hands with her partner, said, “We were in a live-in relationship for a year, and now it has been another year since we got married.”

The woman explained how her present husband had lost his wife during COVID-19, leaving him bereft.

“He had become so lonely. There was no one at home to even ask about him. Then he realised that now the children have grown up, so it’s okay to let them live their own lives,” the wife said.

When asked if his sons would accept the relationship, the man kept it simple, “I don’t know. But I want to be happy.”

In one instance, Shenaz asked a man, “Koi mila aapko? (Did you find anyone?)”

The man replies, “Mila matlab, acchi mulakat hogayi (Meet as in, I had a good meeting).”

To which Shenaz teases him by saying, “Aapko pyaar hua hai! (You have fallen in love),” drawing laughter from the man.

Meanwhile, a 63-year-old man said he collected six phone numbers in the event, exclaiming, “Yeh umar mein! (In this age!)”

Some first-timers timidly shared their experience, prompting Shenaz to reassure them, saying, “Aapko toh milega hi milega. (You will definitely get a match)”

The event manager later explained that people this age are not looking for marriage, but are searching for companionship.

“Because at this age, after the children grow up, they need a partner or companion who can talk with them, go out with them, and share things with them that they cannot share with their children.”

The video received widespread appreciation, as the emotional stories of some couples touched the hearts of many, proving that choosing yourself and wanting love again is completely okay.

The heartwarming video showed how men and women from various backgrounds with came to the event. Some who lost their partners, some who went through a divorce, and some who came after being alone for too long.

These people did not look at differences; they were just humans looking for another chance at love and companionship.