Fine rice distribution a game-changer, says Telangana minister

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday termed the free distribution of fine rice through the Public Distribution System in Telangana a game-changer.

Calling it the largest food security initiative in India’s history, he claimed that the scheme is receiving huge response from the people.

Every eligible person would get 6 kg of fine rice per month. The government would distribute 30 lakh metric tonnes of rice every year at a cost of Rs 13,000 crore. The Minister called it a model of social justice, saying it would benefit 3.10 crore people – around 85 per cent of Telangana’s population.

The minister, joining a video conference conducted by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari with all district Collectors from the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat, said the scheme was a proud achievement and a milestone in Telangana’s welfare journey.

“This scheme is bringing a real change in people’s lives. We must make this a historic and inclusive effort,” he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said nearly 85 per cent of the state’s poor population would benefit from this programme. He warned that there should be no delay or irregularity in rice supply. “Strict action will be taken if there are any malpractices. Everything must be done perfectly,” he said.

He asked officials to ensure proper monitoring, smooth transport, and full involvement of public representatives. He said MLAs, MLCs, and MPs should join the distribution process and also eat meals with beneficiaries to build trust.

He announced that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy would have lunch with a beneficiary in Bhadrachalam on April 6, the day of Rama Navami. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that he himself would have dinner with a PDS beneficiary in Suryapet.

The Minister recalled that earlier, the government was distributing coarse rice, which was not liked by the poor. Though the government was spending Rs 10,665 crore every year on it, the rice remained unused. Most of it, he said, was diverted and sold on the black market. Rice worth Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 crore was misused annually.

“After detailed study and several meetings with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, we decided to replace coarse rice with fine rice,” he said.

The scheme was launched on March 30 on Ugadi by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy from Huzurnagar constituency.

During the conference, district Collectors said distribution was going on smoothly in most areas. Over 99 per cent coverage had been achieved in several districts, and public response was very positive.

Santhi Kumari directed collectors to counter false propaganda about the scheme. She asked them to share correct and factual information and highlight the success of the programme.

The Minister said the government would soon begin physical distribution of ration cards. A Tricolour Card would be given to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families and a Green Card to Above Poverty Line (APL) families. He instructed Collectors to carry out perfect verification to ensure no eligible person was left out.

He added that Telangana had 89.73 lakh ration cards at the time of its formation in 2014. But in the 10 years of the BRS rule, only 49,479 new cards were issued. Now, under the Congress government, both fresh cards and member additions were being processed on a large scale.

As of now, Telangana has around 90 lakh ration cards covering 2.85 crore people. Nearly 30 lakh more cards are expected to be issued soon after verification, taking the total number to 1 crore and the total beneficiaries to 3.10 crore.

“We will go up to saturation level. No eligible family will be left out,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said.