Fintech firm Partior raises over $60 million in funding

New Delhi: Fintech company Partior on Friday announced the first close of over $60 million Series B round led by the venture capital and growth investing firm Peak XV Partners.

The round was also supported by Valor Capital Group and Jump Trading Group as new investors, and JP Morgan, Standard Chartered and Temasek as existing shareholders.

“We see a very bright future for blockchain-based frictionless, cross-border transactions. Having some of the world’s best banks and investors back our vision, validates this even further,” Humphrey Valenbreder, CEO, Partior, said in a statement.

According to the company, this new round will enable the advancement of new capabilities like Intraday FX swaps, Cross-currency repos, Programmable Enterprise Liquidity Management, and Just-in-Time multi-bank payments.

The investment will significantly support Partior’s international network growth and the integration of additional currencies, including AED, AUD, BRL, CAD, CNH, GBP, JPY, MYR, QAR, and SAR, into its network, it added.

“Partior is an extremely ambitious attempt to transform global money transfer and settlement amongst banks. It’s a unique approach where multiple banks have come together to catalyse change in this industry,” said Shailendra Singh, MD, Peak XV.

In addition, Pradyumna Agrawal, MD, Investment (Blockchain), Temasek, this latest round of investment is a “testament to the incredible progress Partior has made towards this endeavour”.