FIR against 2 army officers for assaulting Bengaluru airport security staff

Bengaluru: An FIR has been filed against two army officers for allegedly assaulting security personnel at the KempeGowda Bengaluru International Airport (KIAL), police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the scuffle between airport security staff and army officers had happened when the latter tried to park their vehicle in a VIP area.

The incident had taken place early on September 16 near VIP departure. Police sources said, the two officers, Captain Thakur Baruwal and Major Pusheeb Rajput, had come to the airport in the car with Jammu and Kashmir registration and allegedly tried to park on lane one reserved for VIP and CISF officers. The security guards denied them parking and asked them to park on lane 2.

Sources said that at this, the officers got furious with the security guards, abused them, pushed them to the ground, and kicked them. They had attacked four security guards according to police.

The KempeGowda International Airport police have taken up the case for investigation.