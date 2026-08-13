FIR against 300 in connection with Jharkhand assembly march

Ranchi: The police on Thursday, August 13, registered a first information report (FIR) against 300 unnamed people in connection with the August 10 march to the Jharkhand assembly over alleged recruitment examination irregularities in the state, a senior officer said.

The case was registered for violating prohibitory orders, causing damage to government property and attacking police personnel.

“An FIR has been lodged against 300 unknown miscreants at the Vidhan Sabha police station for disrupting the peaceful march to the assembly on August 10,” Ranchi SP Paras Rana told news agency PTI.

The process to identify these miscreants is underway through video footage, said DSP (Hatia), Neeraj Kumar.

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He said the case was lodged based on the complaint of a magistrate, who was deployed near the Assembly during the students’ march.

No arrests yet

“No detention or arrest was made in connection with the case. Video clips are being scanned to identify miscreants and take further action,” Kumar added.

Earlier, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri and SP Rakesh Ranjan had said that the administration will analyse closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to identify miscreants who disrupted the “peaceful” students’ protests on August 10.

Fourteen police personnel were injured in a clash with protesters during the march to the assembly.

Police use of batons, water cannons, tear gas shells

The police had used batons, water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse the agitators on August 10.

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The Ranchi administration, on August 5, imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS within a 750-meter radius of the Assembly ahead of the Monsoon session, which was held between August 6 and 11, an official said.

The order was effective from 8 am on August 6 to 10 pm on August 12, prohibiting unlawful assembly of five or more persons, processions, marches, and demonstrations.

The job aspirants have been demonstrating for the past 20 days in Ranchi over the alleged irregularities.