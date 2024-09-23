FIR against doctor for misbehaving with a woman at Hyderabad bar

According to the FIR accessed by siasat.com, the complaint was filed by the bar manager, Sai Chaithanya, the incident occurred on the night of September 20

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against a 51-year-old dentist for allegedly misbehaving with a woman at the Tabula Rasa Bar and Restaurant in Gachibowli.

The accused has been identified as Dr Hanmanth Reddy Gadila who works at Siri Dental Hospital at Miyapur.

According to the FIR accessed by Siasat.com, the complaint was filed by the bar manager Sai Chaithanya. The incident occurred on the night of September 20.

At approximately 10:50 pm, a woman raised concerns about the accused’s behaviour for allegedly misbehaving with her. The matter was promptly escalated, leading to the filing of a formal complaint.

A case has been registered under section 79 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is ongoing.

