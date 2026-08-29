FIR against Mamata over ‘violation’ of HC order

The FIR was filed at the Hastings Police Station against Banerjee as well as the organisers of the meeting of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad.

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Mamata Banerjee adjusting her glasses during a public event in Kolkata.
Kolkata: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee during an inspection of arrangements on the eve of Martyrs' Day observance, marking the 13 Youth Congress workers killed in police firing in 1993, in Kolkata, Monday, July 20, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Saturday, August 29, registered a suo motu FIR against former West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee for alleged violation of Calcutta High Court-imposed conditions for holding a TMCP foundation day event.

The FIR was filed at the Hastings Police Station against Banerjee as well as the organisers of the meeting of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), an officer said.

“The FIR has been registered for the alleged violation of the court’s order. The role of all those involved in the violation will be examined during the course of the investigation,” he said.

Subhan Bakery

The case was registered after examining the conditions imposed by the court for holding the meeting at Cathedral Road in central Kolkata on Friday, August 28.

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