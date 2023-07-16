FIR against popular Manipur singer as song triggers row

According to ZSF, the song's lyrics called for violence against a community.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th July 2023 9:13 pm IST
Twitter

Imphal: The Zomi Students’ Federation (ZSF) has lodged an FIR against singer Jayenta Loukrakpam, popularly known as Tapta, for his “controversial song” that triggered a row in ethnic strife-hit Manipur.

BookMyMBBS

According to ZSF, the song’s lyrics called for violence against a community.

ZSF President Nengzalian Tonsing, who filed the FIR at Churachandpur police station on July 13, accused Tapta of promoting enmity between different communities.

MS Education Academy

The Singer earned popularity in Manipur with his powerful debut album titled Power of Attraction’.

Also Read
PM’s silence on Manipur unforgivable, say NE Congress leaders

Over the years, he garnered a substantial following across all communities in the state, earning him a dedicated fan base.

More than 150 people have been killed so far and several thousand injured since ethnic clashes broke out between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state on May 3.

Meiteis account for about 53 percent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 percent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th July 2023 9:13 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button