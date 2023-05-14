FIR against Sanjay Raut for his ‘appeal’ to cops and govt officials against Maha govt

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, (ANI)

Nashik: An FIR was registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut in Nashik city of Maharashtra for his alleged appeal to state officials and police personnel to not follow orders of the “illegal” state government, police said on Sunday.

These remarks were made by Raut, a Rajya Sabha member and Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson, on May 12, a day after the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on the Shiv Sena-centric political imbroglio in Maharashtra.

In a press conference, Raut had appealed to government officials and policemen to not follow “illegal orders of this illegal government.”

He had also said the incumbent Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government will collapse in the next three months.

Nashik Police suo motu took cognisance of the remarks and an FIR was registered at Mumbai Naka police station under section 505(1) (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, 1922, and other relevant sections, an official said.

Section 505 (1) (b) deals with the “intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility”.

