FIR against six for offering namaz on Bakrid, UP police denies claims

Several farmers were booked on the day of Bakrid, June 8, for allegedly offering namaz in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district. However, police denied the allegations, saying that an FIR was registered for obstructing government work.

On Sunday, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) staged a sit-in protest outside the Simbhaoli electrical powerhouse, demanding the immediate repair of electricity poles that were felled as a result of storms in the region. Protesters also claimed an official had demanded a Rs 40,000 bribe for approving electrical supply to a tubewell, and demanded strict action against the same.

Since it was Bakrid, a few protesting farmers went to a corner of the substation to offer namaz. Junior engineer Rambali Maurya reportedly filed an FIR at the Simbhaoli police station against BKU district president Dinesh Kheda, Kunwar Khushnud, Manvvar Ali, Faizan Abbasi, Naushad and an unidentified person.

When Siasat.com reached out to the Hapur Superintendent of Police, he denied that the FIR was filed against offering namaz. “The arrested included Hindus and Muslims. A case under sections 191 (illegal gathering in a group), 121 (obstructing government work) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the BNS has been registered,” the police officer said.