‘I am going to give qurbani’: UP man sacrifices himself on Bakrid

A 60-year-old man allegedly sacrificed himself on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, leaving behind a note expressing compassion for animals.

According to the Deccan Herald report, the man, identified as Ish Mohammed, slit his throat at his residence in Udhopur village on Saturday morning after offering namaz (prayer). He left a letter before the act, in which he wrote, “Goats are also living beings,” adding that people look after goats like their children and then sacrifice them.

“I am going to give my qurbani (sacrifice) in the name of Allah (the almighty)…No one has killed me….don’t panic on my death,” he further wrote in the letter.

After the incident came to light, he was rushed to the medical college hospital in Gorakhpur, where he succumbed to his injuries later that evening.

Police confirmed that the victim had slit his throat and died of excessive bleeding.