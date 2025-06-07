People from all walks of life offer prayers on Bakrid across Delhi

Mosques such as Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri Masjid and those in Seelampur, Okhla and Nizamuddin witnessed significant footfall.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 7th June 2025 11:42 am IST
People from all walks of life offer prayers on Bakrid across Delhi
New Delhi: People offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha festival, at Jama Masjid, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

New Delhi: People from diverse backgrounds thronged mosques across the national capital on Saturday morning to offer namaz on the occasion of Bakrid, also known as Eid-ul-Adha, embracing the spirit of unity and devotion that marks the festival.

Wearing traditional clothes, prayer caps, and festive smiles, men, women, and children gathered in large numbers to participate in the special prayers.

From toddlers held in arms to elderly walking with sticks, the sense of celebration and brotherhood was visible as people exchanged warm greetings after the namaz.

MS Creative School

Mosques such as Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri Masjid and those in Seelampur, Okhla and Nizamuddin witnessed significant footfall.

Worshippers arrived well before sunrise, some carrying prayer mats, others accompanied by family members, all partaking in the solemn ritual that commemorates the willingness to sacrifice.

Delhi Police said that they have stepped up security arrangements across the national capital to maintain law and order and ensure peaceful celebrations of Bakra Eid, an official said.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

To maintain law and order during festivities, elaborate deployments have been made in sensitive areas, with the Rapid Action Force (RAF), paramilitary forces and local police teams mobilised. Multiple check posts have been set up across Delhi, and electronic surveillance has been intensified to monitor suspicious activity, the official said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 7th June 2025 11:42 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button