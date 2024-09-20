FIR over altercation during Milad Un Nabi rally in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police booked a case against some people for allegedly attacking two residents of Mangalhat during the Milad un Nabi procession on Thursday, September 20.

A man Suraj Singh was going on his motorcycle for work when he had an argument with a group of people who were going in a procession on the Jumerrat Bazaar road. Another man, Mahender Singh who attempted to defend and rescue him was also allegedly attacked by the people who were part of the procession.

The duo suffered injuries and were sent to the Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

The police on a complaint from Suraj Singh booked a case against the accused under sections 126(2) wrongfully restrainment,115(2) and 118(1) for voluntarily causing hurt with instrument(s) and 191(2),191(3) for rioting, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.