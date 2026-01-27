FIR registered against 7 for hate speech comments in UP’s Raebareli

Raebareli: A week after the Hindutva event in Uttar Pradesh‘s Raebareli, which called for the open genocide of Muslims and Christians, an FIR has been registered against seven accused.

The UP police have named Daksh Chaudhary, Riddhima Sharma, Prakash Singh, Akku Pandit, Abhishek Thakur, Khushboo Pandey, and others for inflammatory hate speech at Virat Hindu Sammelan in the complaint.

On Wednesday, January 21, a right-wing event in Raebareli called Virat Hindu Conference saw several speakers incite hateful comments against religious minorities, with Risshima Sharma saying, “If they kill two of yours, you kill 100 people in retaliation for peace.”

On the conspiracy theory of “love jihad,” she said, “Woh aapke ek Hindu ladki ko bhagate hai, toh aap unke 100 ladki ko bhagao (If they are making one Hindu girl run away, then you should make 100 of their girls run away).”

Khushboo Pandey, known for making violent hate speeches against minority communities over the years, reiterated the “gobi farming” idea, which is a subject of intense political controversy as it glorifies the mass killing of Muslims in the 1989 Bhagalpur violence.