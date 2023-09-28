FIR registered as man claims assault for refusing to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Mumbai: The police in Mumbai have registered a case after a 34-year-old man alleged that he was assaulted by four persons for refusing to chant Jai Shri Ram’, an official said on Thursday.

The alleged incident took place around 11.45 pm on Monday at Gokulnagar in Kandivali East when complainant Siddharth Angure was returning home from work, the official said.

Angure told the police that he was stopped by four persons who insisted that he chant Jai Shri Ram’. The accused beat up and abused Angure after the latter refused to chant the religious slogan, according to the first information report (FIR).

Angure claimed that he was dragged on the road by the four, who also kicked and punched him, as per the FIR. The complainant was rescued by his brother and a relative, the police said.

He was then taken to a civic-run hospital for treatment.

Angure approached the Kurar police on Tuesday night about the alleged assault.

The police then registered the FIR against the four under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (common intention), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The FIR has named the accused as Suraj Tiwari, Arun Pandey, Pandit and Rajesh Rickshawala.

A probe is underway, the official added.