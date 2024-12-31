Fire accident at plastic godown in Hyderabad’s Balapur

Hyderabad: A significant fire erupted at a plastic godown in Bismillah Colony, Balapur, on the outskirts of the city early Tuesday morning, December 31. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Initial investigations suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the blaze.

The fire quickly spread due to the presence of plastic and other combustible materials, resulting in thick smoke that caused panic among local residents.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, local police promptly arrived at the scene and dispatched fire engines to combat the flames.

After approximately one hour of firefighting efforts, the fire was brought under control.

The police are currently investigating the cause of the fire, and an assessment of the property damage is yet to be determined.