Fire accident destroys Rs 2 cr worth cotton in Telangana

Hyderabad: Property estimated to be over Rs. 2 crore was gutted when fire broke out at a cotton mill in Aler mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana on Saturday afternoon. No casualties have been reported so far.

The fire incident occurred at the Mallikarjuna Cotton Mill in Aler, Yadadri Bhongir district resulting in the destruction of a large amount of cotton. Local sources revealed around 3,000 quintals of cotton have been burned in the incident so far.

Firefighters from different stations were directed to the spot and are currently fighting the blaze to control it.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained. Preliminary inquiry revealed it could have been caused due to a short circuit.

The fire spread panic in the mandal as huge thick black flames were visible from far off villages in the mandal.