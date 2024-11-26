Hyderabad: Major fire accident at Jeedimetla plastics unit, no casualties

Hyderabad: A major fire accident broke out at a plastic bag manufacturing unit at the Jeedimetla Industrial Area on Tuesday, November 26. No casualties have been reported, according to the district fire officer Balakrishna.

The workers at the manufacturing unit who noticed the fire at around 12 pm, escaped from the premises of the factory immediately. Seven fire engines and around 40 water tankers have been working to douse the flames that were yet to be controlled by Tuesday evening.

Due to the huge stock of raw material used in manufacturing the plastic bags lying in the factory, the fire spread quickly, posing a challenge to the fire fighting efforts.