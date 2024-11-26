Hyderabad: Women constable accuses man of rape; probe on

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) constable has filed a complaint with Maredpally police alleging that the accused sexually assaulted her multiple times.

According to reports, the victim from Mahabubnagar came in contact with the accused over a decade ago after dialling the wrong number. In 2015, she moved to Hyderabad for police training at a private institute in Dilsukhnagar, where she met the accused in person.

A year later, she reportedly secured a job at a private school in Somajiguda with his assistance and moved to a hostel in East Marredpally near his residence.

The victim alleged that he rapped her multiple times under the pretext of marriage till June 2023. Later, when she later pressed him on his marriage promise, he began avoiding her and cut off communication.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing