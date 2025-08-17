Fire accident in Hyderabad damages shops in Rajendranagar

Three fire tenders from different stations were deployed.

Hyderabad: A fire accident in the Rajendranagar area of Hyderabad destroyed three shops late on Saturday night, August 17.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. However, it caused significant damage to property.

How did fire accident happen in Hyderabad?

The blaze began at an air conditioner repair workshop near S A R Garden function hall around 11 PM. Flames quickly spread to a nearby chicken shop and an onion godown.

In order to tackle the situation at Rajendranagar, three fire tenders from different stations were deployed. After a two-hour effort, they successfully extinguished the fire.

Investigation

Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit in the AC repair shop may have sparked the fire.

Authorities are conducting further checks to determine the exact cause.

With many such fire accidents being reported in Hyderabad, individuals need to take precautionary and safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

