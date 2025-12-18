Fire at construction site in Lingampally, no casualties

The fire broke out due to careless smoking in one of the 15 sheds put up by the labourers.

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a construction site near the Lingamapally Railway Station in Hyderabad on Thursday, December 18, reportedly due to a cylinder blast in one of the workers’ shed located close by, fire department authorities said.

The fire allegedly broke out after some of the workers were smoking in one of the 15 sheds that they put up, which could have ignited the cylinder, an official of the Gachibowli fire station said. Eight of the sheds were burnt down. However, no injuries were reported as people managed to get out in time, the official added.

Madhapur fire station was first to respond to the fire. Later, the Patancheru fire station officials also joined in to put out the fire on Thursday afternoon. The fire was doused in 20 minutes, an official from the Madhapur fire station said.

