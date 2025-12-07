25 killed, 6 injured in fire at nightclub in Goa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and local MLA Michael Lobo have rushed to the spot. Lobo told PTI that no tourists were harmed in the tragedy.

representative image for a fire accident
Panaji: At least 25 persons were killed and six others suffered injuries in a massive fire that erupted at a nightclub in North Goa after midnight on Sunday, police said.

While the police earlier said 23 persons died in the fire, they later confirmed two more deaths.

The fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Arpora in North Goa has claimed 25 lives, a police spokesperson said.

The deceased included four tourists and 14 staff members, while the identity of the remaining seven was yet to be established, he said.

6 suffer injuries

Six persons suffered injuries in the blaze, and they are currently undergoing treatment at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, near here, the official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said.

“The police and fire department are conducting the investigation, and legal action is being taken,” the official said.

Nightclub didn’t abide by fire safety norms: CM

As per initial information, the nightclub had not abided by the fire safety norms, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

The nightclub, a popular party venue at Arpora village, located around 25 km from the state capital Panaji, opened last year.

“We will take action against the club management and also against the officials who allowed it to operate despite flouting safety norms,” Sawant said.

“This is an unfortunate incident during the peak tourist season in the coastal state,” Sawant said. “We will conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and stringent action will be taken against the guilty,” he added.

