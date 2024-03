Fire at godown causes oil spill in Hyderabad; avoid this route

Hyderabad: City traffic police on Saturday, March 16, issued diversions between the Toilchowki and Nanalnagar stretch owing to an oil spill that was caused by a massive fire at an oil godown.

A massive blaze erupted at Yousuf Tekri, Towlichowki, Hyderabad, after oil stored in a godown caught fire on Friday evening, causing huge property loss. No casualties have been reported so far.

Also Read Hyderabad: Firm raided for unauthorised manufacture of sunscreen lotion

Traffic coming from Raidurgam limits (Cyberabad) going towards Tolichowki, Nanalnagar should take JRC convention road.

Traffic coming from Film Nagar, 7 tombs, Shaikpet nala going towards Tolichowki should take an alternate route i.e. Film Nagar/Hakeempet route.

The Shaikpet flyover has also been closed at Raidurgam limits.