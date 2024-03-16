Hyderabad: Firm raided for unauthorised manufacture of sunscreen lotion

Hyderabad: Acting on gathered intelligence, officials from the Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, raided a cosmetic manufacturing facility named Esthetic Insights Private Limited, situated at IDA Jeedimetla, on March 15. They found unlicensed manufacturing and sale of the cosmetic ‘Sunscreen Lotion’.

The stocks from the facility were seized as cosmetics can only be manufactured under a licence issued by the DCA after complying with standards established by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

During the raid, DCA officials seized large quantities of the cosmetic sunscreen lotion under the brand name Dermasonique DSN Aquasolar Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++ from Shaik Saifulla, the director of Esthetic Insights Private Limited. The total worth of the seized stocks was Rs. 2.5 lakhs, said V B Kamalasan Reddy, DG DCA, in a press release.

M. Vijay Gopal, Assistant Director of DCA, Quthbullapur, G. Prasad, Assistant Director, Khammam, A. Saritha, Drugs Inspector, Jeedimetla, and others were among the officers who carried out the raid.

Further investigation will be conducted, and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law against all the offenders involved, said Kamalasan Reddy.