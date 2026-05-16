Fire at Kukatpally’s Lodha Apartments on 29th floor, residents safe

"There is no one trapped inside those affected apartments," an officer told Siasat.com.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 16th May 2026 3:25 pm IST
Fire and smoke emerging from a high-rise building window during a daytime fire incident.

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in one of the high-rise apartments in Hyderabad‘s Kukatpally area on Saturday, May 16.

Thick smoke billowed from the 29th, 30th and 31st floors of the Lodha Apartments, a prominent residential area in the city.

On information, firefighters rushed to the spot and tried to control the blaze. All residents have been evacuated safely. “We are still controlling the fire. There is no one trapped inside those affected apartments,” an officer told Siasat.com.

Subhan Bakery

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 16th May 2026 3:25 pm IST

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