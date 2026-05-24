Fire at L&T office near Kaleshwaram’s Medigadda barrage, files burnt

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at the Larsen and Toubro (L&T) guesthouse near the Medigadda barrage in Ambatpally village at around 3 pm on Sunday, May 24, completely gutting a major portion of the structure.

The fire was reportedly started by farmers burning stubble in the nearby fields, but accidentally spread to the guest house. The structure is spread out on two sides, and one of the sides had completely collapsed by the time fire engines reached the spot, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally District Fire Officer KV Satish Kumar told Siasat.com.

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“The guest house is a temporary structure made of iron sheds where officials visiting the barrage stay and conduct meetings. It being a Sunday, no one was present there when the fire broke out,” the DFO said.

As per the initial information provided by the L&T officials, the files and computers destroyed in the fire were “private property” and did not have anything to do with the Kaleshwaram project. However, the full extent of the damage will be known after the person in charge arrives, the DFO added.

Three tenders were deployed at the scene, and firefighting operations continued till around 8:30 pm.

Fire at Larsen and Toubro guest house near Medigadda barrage (Photo: special arrangement)

Fire at Larsen and Toubro guest house near Medigadda barrage (Photo: special arrangement)