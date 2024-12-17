Fire at puncture shop in Hyderabad’s Amberpet, Rs 2L loss reported

Hyderabad: Property was damaged when fire broke out at a puncture repair shop at Amberpet on Tuesday morning, December 17.

A man, Ghulam Rabbani, has been running his shop located at Amberpet for the past few years. On Tuesday, there was a sudden fire in the shops due to which a bike kept there and other belongings were gutted down.

On information, a fire tender reached the place and doused the flames. The cause of the fire is being probed.

Rabbani said the loss of property is around Rs 2 lakh and appealed to the government to help him.

Panic prevailed for a while following the fire incident as the shop was located near a residential building. Due to the prompt action of the local people and fire department, the fire was doused in time without spreading into residences.