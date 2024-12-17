Fire at puncture shop in Hyderabad’s Amberpet, Rs 2L loss reported

Panic prevailed for a while following the fire incident as the shop was located near a residential building.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 17th December 2024 5:24 pm IST
Fire at puncture shop in Hyderabad's Amberpet, Rs 2L loss reported
Firefighters douse flames at the puncture shop, (Screengrab: X)

Hyderabad: Property was damaged when fire broke out at a puncture repair shop at Amberpet on Tuesday morning, December 17.

A man, Ghulam Rabbani, has been running his shop located at Amberpet for the past few years. On Tuesday, there was a sudden fire in the shops due to which a bike kept there and other belongings were gutted down.

On information, a fire tender reached the place and doused the flames. The cause of the fire is being probed.

Rabbani said the loss of property is around Rs 2 lakh and appealed to the government to help him.

Panic prevailed for a while following the fire incident as the shop was located near a residential building. Due to the prompt action of the local people and fire department, the fire was doused in time without spreading into residences.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 17th December 2024 5:24 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button