Fire at residential building in Rangareddy, 3 including minor dead

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out on Friday evening, February 28 in a residential building in Pasha Colony, Puppalguda of Ranga Reddy district claiming three lives including a minor.

The deceased has been identified as Sijira, 7, Sahana, 40 and Jamila, 70.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from Langer House fire department stated that, “A fire broke out in the parking cellar of a residential building in Ranga Reddy due to a short circuit, engulfing several CNG cars and bikes. The flames quickly spread to the first floor through the stairs.”

“Three residents including a minor were rescued and shifted to Golconda government hospital,” he added.

The victims were reportedly in critical condition and later succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

Earlier today, another fire broke out at a godown at Lake View Hills colony Ghousenagar, Bandlaguda.

The fire started around 2 pm at the godown where plastic material is stored. The panicked people informed the Bandlaguda police and a police patrol car reached the spot.

The police alerted the fire department and the fire tender from Chandrayangutta fire station, which reached the spot. The godown is located in a residential area.