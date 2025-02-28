Fire at residential building in Rangareddy, 3 including minor dead

The fire reportedly broke out due a short circuit.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 28th February 2025 9:12 pm IST

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out on Friday evening, February 28 in a residential building in Pasha Colony, Puppalguda of Ranga Reddy district claiming three lives including a minor.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The deceased has been identified as Sijira, 7, Sahana, 40 and Jamila, 70. 

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from Langer House fire department stated that, “A fire broke out in the parking cellar of a residential building in Ranga Reddy due to a short circuit, engulfing several CNG cars and bikes. The flames quickly spread to the first floor through the stairs.”

MS Creative School

“Three residents including a minor were rescued and shifted to Golconda government hospital,” he added.

The victims were reportedly in critical condition and later succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

Earlier today, another fire broke out at a godown at Lake View Hills colony Ghousenagar, Bandlaguda.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital
Also Read
Video: Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Bandlaguda

The fire started around 2 pm at the godown where plastic material is stored. The panicked people informed the Bandlaguda police and a police patrol car reached the spot.

The police alerted the fire department and the fire tender from Chandrayangutta fire station, which reached the spot. The godown is located in a residential area.

 

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 28th February 2025 9:12 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button