Fire at under construction building in Hyderabad’s Khajaguda, no causalities

Some scrap material kept in the open space on the ground floor had caught fire, likely due to careless smoking.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 18th May 2026 3:50 pm IST
Fire incident at high-rise building with thick black smoke and flames, urban area with construction and v.
Fire at under construction building in Hyderabad's Khajaguda, no causalities

Hyderabad: A fire erupted at the ground floor of an under-construction building in Khajaguda at around 2 pm on Monday, May 18, briefly causing panic in the area as thick smoke was seen emanating from the building.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Vattinagulapally Fire Station said that some scrap material kept in the open space on the ground floor had caught fire, likely due to careless smoking.

No one was present at the spot when the accident happened, resulting in no injuries. “It was a small fire and was doused in about five minutes. The traffic was briefly disrupted due to the smoke,” the official said.

Subhan Bakery

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 18th May 2026 3:50 pm IST

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