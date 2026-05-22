Fire breaks out at bakery in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the Universe Bakes and Cakes in Hyderabad’s Neredmet on Thursday, May 21. A short circuit is suspected as the cause of the blaze.

A video shared on social media showed flames erupting from the bakery and some people trying to put out the fire by themselves.

A fire broke out at the Universe Bakes and Cakes in Hyderabad's Neredmet on Thursday, May 21. A short circuit is suspected as the cause of the blaze.



A video shared on social media showed flames erupting from the bakery and some people trying to put ot the fire by themselves, pic.twitter.com/Xf8RkXwZhQ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 22, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Telangana fire department said, “We did not receive any call regarding the incident, and the residents put out the flames by themselves.”

Previous incident

Earlier on Thursday, a fire broke out at an open plot near Renova Hospital at Langar Houz, briefly causing traffic disruption in the area.

The fire was reported at around 5:30 pm, and fire tenders from Langar Houz and Rajendranagar immediately reached the spot. “Some decorative material used in functions was kept in the open plot. There is a labour adda nearby, someone might have carelessly left a cigarette or something, causing the wooden material to go up in flames,” an official from the Langar Houz fire station told Siasat.com.

The flames were doused within 30 minutes and did not spread to surrounding buildings. Only the windows of an adjacent building were damaged, the official added.