Fire breaks out at Charminar Bus Stand in Hyderabad

Videos shared on social media showed flames erupting from the garbage as fire officials prepared to douse them.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
Fire breaks out near Charminar bus stand in Hyderabad
Fire breaks out near Charminar bus stand in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the Charminar Bus Stand in Hyderabad at 2 am on Saturday, August 29, after garbage near the bus stand caught fire.

Videos shared on social media showed flames erupting from the garbage as fire officials prepared to douse them.

Addressing the media following the incident, Charminar MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali said, “The fire occurred due to the carelessness of people who park their vehicles near the bus stand despite being cautioned against it. I will speak to GHMC officials and get the place locked permanently.”

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Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Telangana State Fire Control Room said, “The fire occurred at 2:28 am after a person threw a lit cigarette into the garbage heap. There were no injuries in the incident.”

The official said one fire engine was deployed to douse the fire.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

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