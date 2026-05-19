Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Medchal

Shameerpet station fire officer said, " Three fire engines have been deployed to douse the fire, the timing of the fire and estimated loss are under investigation."

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 19th May 2026 3:08 pm IST
Smoke emanates from chemical factory in Medchal
Smoke emanates from chemical factory in Medchal

Hyderabad: A massive fire with thick smoke broke out at Org Chemicals, a chemical factory in Medchal, on Tuesday, May 19.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Shameerpet station fire officer said, “Three fire engines have been deployed to douse the fire, the timing of the fire and estimated loss are under investigation.”

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

Subhan Bakery

Previous incident

On May 18, a fire broke out at a residential building in Khajaguda at around 2 pm. Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Vattinagulapally Fire Station said that some scrap material kept in the open space on the ground floor had caught fire, likely due to careless smoking.

No one was present at the spot when the accident happened, resulting in no injuries. “It was a small fire and was doused in about five minutes. The traffic was briefly disrupted due to the smoke,” the official said.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 19th May 2026 3:08 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button