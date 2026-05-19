Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Medchal

Hyderabad: A massive fire with thick smoke broke out at Org Chemicals, a chemical factory in Medchal, on Tuesday, May 19.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Shameerpet station fire officer said, “Three fire engines have been deployed to douse the fire, the timing of the fire and estimated loss are under investigation.”

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Medchal on Tuesday, May 19. Thick smoke erupted from the factory .



The incident occurred at the "Org Chemicals" the cause of the fire is yet to be known. Speaking to https://t.co/dXPeUKTeQb, the Shameerpet station fire officer… pic.twitter.com/4DIb8GVfFr — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 19, 2026

Previous incident

On May 18, a fire broke out at a residential building in Khajaguda at around 2 pm. Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Vattinagulapally Fire Station said that some scrap material kept in the open space on the ground floor had caught fire, likely due to careless smoking.

No one was present at the spot when the accident happened, resulting in no injuries. “It was a small fire and was doused in about five minutes. The traffic was briefly disrupted due to the smoke,” the official said.