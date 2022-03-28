Fire breaks out at Kuwait International Airport new terminal 2

Kuwait: A huge fire broke out in a building at an under-construction new T2 project at Kuwait International Airport, early on Monday, Kuwait’s Aviation authority tweeted.

As per the reports, six firefighters are on the scene trying to control the blaze.

تتعامل 6 فرق للإطفاء مع حريق في مشروع المطار الجديد T2 – التفاصيل لاحقا pic.twitter.com/mjHAkqruJy — قوة الإطفاء العام (@kff_kw) March 28, 2022

The General Administration of Civil Aviation (GACA) took to Twitter and wrote, that air traffic at Kuwait International Airport is proceeding normally and has not been affected by the limited fire in the new T2 project.

A cause for the blaze was not immediately known.

الطيران المدني : حركة الملاحة الجوية في مطار الكويت الدولي تسير بشكل طبيعي ولم تتأثر اثر الحريق المحدود في مبنى الركاب الجديد رقم ( 2 ) pic.twitter.com/ZE4YuJq2sc — الطيران المدني (@Kuwait_DGCA) March 28, 2022

Photos and video footage from the spot circulating showed billowing dark smoke behind the lines of planes on the runway.

#Farwaniya – Large fire seen at a building currently under construction at #Kuwait International Airport pic.twitter.com/r0IRWfrmhT — CyclistAnons (@CyclistAnons) March 28, 2022

No further details were available.

Kuwait International Airport’s new T2 project

The Kuwait International Airport Expansion new terminal 2 (T2) project consists of 3 phases — the first phase includes the new passenger building, the central power building, the water tank building, the security building, the infrastructure tunnel, and the electrical substations.

The second phase includes service buildings, the roads leading to the new terminal building and the car park, and the third phase has to do with aircraft hangars, runways and service buildings.

It is reported that, in September 2021, the Kuwait Ministry of Public Works said, construction in the first of three phases has passed the halfway point.

According to Arabic daily Al-Anba, the terminal 2 (T2) project ranks first among the five largest airports that are under construction in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, with an estimated cost of $4.36 billion.

Once completed, the T2 project is expected to provide 15,000 jobs to Kuwaitis.