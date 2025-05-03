Fire breaks out at municipal chairman’s office in Himayat Nagar

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the Telangana Municipal chairman’s chamber at Himayat Nagar on Friday, May 2.

A shortcircuit is suspected to have caused the fire in which essential documents, furniture and other essential equipment were gutted. After being alerted, fire tenders arrived at the office and doused the flames. Following the incident, chairman Ven Reddy Raju arrived at the office and assessed the situation.

While briefing the media regarding the incident Raju said that the chamber was built through self funding in the united Andhra Pradesh.

He explained that the chairpersons’ awareness of effective governance issues has not only served as a compass for many aspects related to better municipal administration, but has also worked effectively in resolving many issues in strengthening the municipal bodies at a complete level.

Raju expressed dismay over the fire accident, he urged Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to sanction Rs 1 crore for complete revamp of the building .