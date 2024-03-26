Fire breaks out at oil refining facility in Vijayawada

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th March 2024 1:15 pm IST
Hyderabad: Fire at footwear shop in Shamshabad; property destroyed
Representational photo

Vijayawada: Huge fire erupted at an oil refining facility on the outskirts of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. No casualties were reported.

Dense smoke enveloped the Kanuru area after the fire broke out at the facility.

Five fire engines rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control. No casualties were reported as there was no one at the premises.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Women empowerment is possible only with TDP: Chandrababu Naidu

According to police, the incident occurred at a facility where crude oil is processed into grease.

Authorities suspect that a short circuit led to the fire. Fire services department officials said they received the information about the fire at around 9 a.m. The fire spread rapidly due to petrochemical products.

An official said advanced equipment were pressed into service and foam compound was used to douse the fire. He said there was no NOC for the facility from fire services.

Police registered a case and took up investigation.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th March 2024 1:15 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button