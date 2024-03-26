Fire breaks out at oil refining facility in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Huge fire erupted at an oil refining facility on the outskirts of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. No casualties were reported.

Dense smoke enveloped the Kanuru area after the fire broke out at the facility.

Five fire engines rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control. No casualties were reported as there was no one at the premises.

According to police, the incident occurred at a facility where crude oil is processed into grease.

Authorities suspect that a short circuit led to the fire. Fire services department officials said they received the information about the fire at around 9 a.m. The fire spread rapidly due to petrochemical products.

An official said advanced equipment were pressed into service and foam compound was used to douse the fire. He said there was no NOC for the facility from fire services.

Police registered a case and took up investigation.