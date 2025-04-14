Fire breaks out at Park Hyatt in Hyderabad; SRH team safe, no casualties

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the Park Hyatt hotel in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills on Monday, April 14, where the Sunrisers Hyderabad team was residing amid the ongoing IPL 2025 matches in the city.

The fire reportedly broke out on the first floor of the hotel, sending thick smoke billowing across the area. Following the incident, fire tenders rushed to the Park Hyatt hotel.

Firefighters immediately reached the spot and doused the fire, which spread dense smoke across the vicinity.

As per the Hyderabad district fire officer (DFO) T Venkanna, the SRH team checked out of the hotel safely as per their schedule, and there have been no other casualties. The players were seen leaving the hotel in their team bus.

The DFO said that the fire accident occurred at 8:30 am at the men’s section of a SPA on the first floor. A short circuit at the spa caused the fire, fire fighters managed to extinguish the fire with the fire extinguishers available at the hotel.