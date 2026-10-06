Fire breaks out at residential building in Kachiguda

Hyderabad: A fire broke out near Rahmath Garden Apartments at Chappal Bazaar in Kachiguda on Monday night, October 5.

According to residents, construction material left behind after an illegal structure was demolished nearly four to five years ago has not been removed despite repeated requests by flat owners. The material is reportedly associated with one Ghulam Dastagir.

Residents said thermocol sheets, paint containers, steel mesh and other construction debris had been lying at the site for years. They alleged that the presence of highly inflammable thermocol caused the fire to spread rapidly, posing a serious threat to the apartment and neighbouring properties.

A fire broke out near Rahmath Garden Apartments at Chappal Bazaar in Kachiguda on Monday night, October 5.



According to residents, construction material left behind after an illegal structure was demolished nearly four to five years ago has not been removed despite repeated… pic.twitter.com/qijOXAXBZL — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 6, 2026

The incident caused panic among residents as flames and smoke engulfed the material. Fire personnel were alerted and rushed to the spot, eventually bringing the blaze under control.

Residents have urged the civic and fire authorities to inspect the site and ensure that the remaining construction material and debris are removed immediately to prevent a recurrence.