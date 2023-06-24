Fire breaks out at shopping mall in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 24th June 2023 4:39 pm IST
Amaravati: A fire broke out early Saturday morning at a shopping mall in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district, officials said.

No loss of life or damage to property was reported till the filing of this report.

“A fire broke out at a shopping mall in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh,” officials said.
“Fire tenders were battling the blaze minutes after being alerted,” they said.

Locals gathered at the spot after word of the incident spread.
The immediate cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

